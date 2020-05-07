First Financial Northwest Bank employees raise over $50K in 30 days for local nonprofits

First Financial Northwest Bank employees ended their “#30nonprofitsin30days” fundraising campaign on May 1 with a grand total of $50,820 to be divided among 30 nonprofits throughout King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties. Among the recipients are local organizations Clothes for Kids, the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition.

Employees nominated 30 local nonprofits to receive the donations. Starting on March 23, 2020, employees wore jeans to work in exchange for a donation to the cause. Dress Down for Charity (DDFC) is usually reserved for Fridays; however, because numerous nonprofit auctions and fundraisers were canceled due to COVID-19, First Financial Northwest Bank opted to honor their tradition daily for 30 work days.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph W. Kiley III and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rich Jacobson, encouraged employee donations by offering a dollar for dollar match on behalf of First Financial Northwest Bank. “Many of these nonprofits will now be relied upon more than ever as our communities deal with the stress of COVID-19. We’re hopeful these donations will go toward helping relieve this stress for so many within our communities,” said Kiley.

Checks are set to be delivered the week of May 11.