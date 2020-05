In this time of COVID-19, all businesses need to get the best results from their marketing. Edmonds-based Bizmktg.com is sponsoring a free “Small Business Survival Guide – Marketing Through This Crisis” webinar series that will show you what’s working now and how to get the most out of your marketing investment.

The seven-week series begins Wednesday, May 6 at 12:15 p.m. You can register here.

If you can’t attend all of the presentations live, the series will also be recorded for later viewing.