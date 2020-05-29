Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew closing for good

Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew is permanently closing its doors.

That was the news shared “with great sadness” Friday by Marcie Kretzler, who along with husband Tom have owned Gallaghers’ in the Harbor Square Business Complex since 2014. The couple acquired the brew-your-own-beer establishment from Dennis Gallagher, who founded it in 1995.

“The past few years have been a struggle, and the recent pandemic has made it impossible for us to continue,” Kretzler wrote on the Gallaghers’ website . “We have agonized over this decision and we are forced to accept this as reality. Tom and I have been blessed with so many customers that we now call friends, and wish there was another way to keep it open.”

The Kretzlers also said they would be happy to hear from anyone interested in acquiring their business.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank each of you for your support these past years and wish you all health and happiness,” she wrote. “You have touched our lives and we will miss you dearly.”