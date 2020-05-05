Inslee signs new COVID-19 order for phased re-opening of Washington’s economy

Some businesses could re-open as early as this week under the new COVID-19 order signed by Gov. Jay Inslee Monday. The state’s “Safe Start” plan is a phased approach to re-opening Washington’s economy.

Under the plan, smaller counties can apply for a variance from the order which would allow them to open even more businesses than allowed statewide.

According to the governor’s office announcement, the plan “sets a careful approach to emerging from the pandemic,” allowing for modifications of business closures and physical distancing measures while minimizing the health impacts of COVID-19.

“This phased approach to re-opening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state’s health and economic needs,” Inslee said. “However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale these efforts back down to protect public health and save lives.

“I fully recognize the impact this is having on families, workers and businesses, but we have not yet won the fight against this virus,” Inslee continued. “We continue to see infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths across the state from COVID-19.”

While Stay Home, Stay Healthy is being extended to the end of May, the governor announced his Safe Start plan, which amends some components of the original order and allow for a start to re-open the state.

Through the Washington “Safe Start” plan, more businesses and activities would re-open in phases with adequate social distancing measures and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks — data and metrics will determine when the state can move from one phase to another.

Read the full Safe Start policy plan here.

Safe Start Phase 1

Phase 1 timing:

Washington state is currently in Phase 1, with construction and other essential activities underway. The additions such as outdoor activities and additional sales and retail activities begin Tuesday, May 5. When the state moves to Phase 2, all components of Phase 1 will continue.

Phase 1 builds upon recent decisions made around re-opening some activities, including construction activity (allowed as of April 29) and outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, playing golf and some park access, which Inslee announced last week.

Phase 1 also adds (as of May 5):

Drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle

Auto/RV/Boat/ORV sales

Retail open for curb-side pick-up orders only

Car washes

Landscaping

Some pet services (not including grooming)

Essential travel and limited non-essential travel to engage in Phase 1 activities is permitted.

Safe Start Phase 2

When COVID-19 disease burden is low and decreasing and the four capabilities (health care system readiness; testing capacity and availability; case and contact investigations; and ability to protect high-risk populations) are met, the governor will issue an order for the state to move into Phase 2.

As noted above, each phase will be at least three weeks, data and metrics will determine when the state can move from one phase to another.

Phase 2 includes:

All components of Phase 1 will carry into the start of Phase 2, which will include outdoor activities in small groups with people from outside one’s household, as well as limited non-essential travel within proximity of one’s home.

Additional modifications to restrictions in Phase 2 affecting business will include:

Remaining manufacturing and construction phases

Restaurants/taverns less than 50% capacity/table size no larger than 5 people and no bar area seating

Hair and nail salons

Retail (in-store purchases allowed with restrictions)

Real estate

Professional services/office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

In-home/domestic services (i.e., nannies, housecleaning)

Pet grooming

Essential travel and limited non-essential travel to engage in Phase 1 and Phase 2 activities is permitted.

