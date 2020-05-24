Lars Petter Austnes: Longtime commercial fisherman was known for his big heart, Viking spirit

Lars Petter Austnes of Edmonds, Washington passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the age of 64.

Lars was born October 2, 1955 in Ålesund, Norway, the third child of four to his parents Edvin and Henrikke Austnes. He grew up skiing to school in the winter, fishing, building and working on projects, and could always be found near the fjords. Following high school, he attended a trade school and fulfilled his military service in Norway. Lars then soon followed in his father’s footsteps and became a commercial fisherman—fishing in the seas of Norway, England, and Greenland.

In 1985, he moved to Ballard in Seattle, Washington to work with other Norwegian fishermen in the growing Alaskan Pollock industry in the Bering Sea. Upon arrival, he began his long employment for Glacier Fish Company, owned by the heroic leader and friend, Erik Breivik. He started on the company’s Northern Glacier Catcher/Processor as a Bosun. In 1988, he moved to Glacier’s other vessel, the Pacific Glacier Factory/Trawler and was then at sea as a Bosun for over 30 years. Lars was a loyal asset to Glacier Fish Company and the Seattle/Alaska fishing industry. He was a leader and mentor to many.

Lars married Kim Starwich of Ballard October 19, 1991. Lars and Kim have been residents of Edmonds since 1990 and have two daughters, Annika (25) and Kristin (24). He loved and cherished his wife, girls, and dogs dearly.

Lars was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and was truly one of a kind. He will be especially remembered for his big heart, large presence (in his height, voice, and character), work ethic, leadership, humor, iconic mustache, and Viking spirit. Lars was a proud Norwegian citizen and enjoyed traveling back home to visit his big, loving family.

He is survived by his wife Kim, daughter Annika, daughter Kristin, father-in-law Gary G. Starwich, family in Norway; brother Erik Knut Austnes (Synnøve), sister Liv Kari Austnes (Liv Anne), sister Tove Austnes, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A special heartfelt thank you to Lars’ oncologist Dr. Eddie Marzbani, nurses, and the rest of his team at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for their support and excellent care over the last 7 months.

Information about a Celebration of Life is to be announced.

Updates can be found at: https://everloved.com/life-of/lars-austnes/

In lieu of flowers, the family supports donations in Lars’ name to the Seattle Fisherman’s Memorial or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

https://www.seattlefishermensmemorial.org/donate

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385.