Letter to the editor: Herd immunity math and Edmonds

Editor:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of discussion of herd immunity. Yesterday, I was reading comments and articles on MyEdmondsNews, where it was brought up. It is an old concept, often mentioned in discussions around viral disease. I’m not a virologist or epidemiologist, but I am a mathematical modeler. It occurred to me last night (well, OK, 4AM this morning) that I could make a model to illustrate how Edmonds would be affected if we had to develop herd immunity to end the pandemic, and resume pre-COVID lives.. Warning: there are equations in this letter, so that readers can explore the possibilities themselves. There is no test at the end.

Herd immunity requires a large part of the population to have immunity to an illness. It is expressed as a minimum fraction of the population that has to be immune, to prevent the disease from spreading out of control. That minimum fraction, I’ll call it H, depends on the disease’s ability to spread. For measles, Centers for Disease Control and National Institute of Health websites set H at 92% to 95%. Numbers for COVID-19 aren’t certain yet, and may never be, but I’m hearing and seeing anything from 80% upwards. We’ll look at how H matters later. Naturally developed herd immunity occurs when the disease spreads among the population and people’s bodies develop their own, individual immunity. To be clear, in that process people die.

Here’s the math – if you want to skip it, scroll down to “WHAT DOES THIS TELL US?” I’m going to use f to indicate the fatality rate for infected people, and i to indicate the fraction of the total starting population (P) that gets infected on the way to herd immunity. Then we can say that the number of people who die from the epidemic, D, will be equal to (f x i x P). The number of people that catch the illness and recover, R, is equal to the number that got infected, minus the number that died, D. So R equals (i x P)-(f x i x P). The total surviving population is just (P – D).

When the disease has run its course, the surviving community’s fraction that is immune, I – the number that has to be greater than the disease’s value of H – is the number of recovered people divided by the total surviving population, R / (P – D). Putting this all together, and leaving out the multiplication “x” for brevity,

I = (i – if) / (1 – if).

Some algebra lets me solve this for i, for reasons you’ll see shortly.

i = I / (1 – f + If)

We can check this easily by asking, if everyone who catches the illness dies, what is the value of I? In that case, f=1, so that (i – if) = 0, and there is no immune portion of the community, as noted above. If the disease is nonfatal (f = 0) and everyone survives, then I = (i – 0) / (1-0) = i.

WHAT DOES THIS TELL US?

The question I want to consider is “how many more people would have to get infected, and how many would die, to reach herd immunity?” We need estimates of i and f to try to answer this. I’m going to assume that the fatality rate is going to stay constant – we can’t save more sick patients than we are now, but we also won’t let more die. Then I can figure out what i would be – and what that means for D, the deaths.

We can estimate i and f for Snohomish County easily from the data available. These may not match global numbers, but they are the numbers relevant to our community. From the MEN May 15 update, there are 3,066 “Confirmed+Probable” cases, and the county population is about 813,000 (I’m using Census Bureau 2018 numbers for now). That gives an estimated i of 0.004. Also from the MEN data, there are 126 deaths among the 3,066 cases, giving an estimated f of 0.04. (Doing the same for WA as a whole, with numbers from Sunday’s Seattle Times, I get i=0.002 and f=0.05.)

Using the county numbers, and aiming for I=0.80 (or 80%), the math yields i = 0.86; 86% of the population has to get COVID-19. That’s higher than the target of 0.80 because some of the infected people die. In this case, 28,000 people in Snohomish County would die. Let’s just look at Edmonds. Our 2018 population is 41,770 according to the Census Bureau. We would have to have 86% of that population contract COVID-19, and 1,440 will die. You can change the values of f and I in the equations to explore how much they matter. If, for example, there are really 4 times as many cases out there that haven’t been tested, f becomes 0.01. Then i is 0.801 and the Edmonds deaths would be 334.

So far, primarily the elderly are dying of COVID-19. Census data says Edmonds has 2,500 people over 80, so if all the deaths were in that age group, 1,440 deaths would be more than half of them. If the herd immunity threshold is more than 80%, deaths go up. If the fatality rate is lower, deaths go down. Based on New York, Italy, and other areas that had major outbreaks, the fatality rate goes way up when the medical system gets overloaded. New York hit about 8%.

Using reasonable numbers from the different sources, I would say that the herd-immunity threshold of 80% and a fatality rate of 1%, with the 334 deaths, is about the “best case” scenario. That’s 310 more deaths than we’ve had so far. The worst case I’d imagine would be needing 95% herd immunity and having an 8% fatality rate. That would mean 3,190 Edmonds deaths – everyone over 80 years old and 600 more people.

I’m not going to go into things like economic impacts or “how much is a life worth?” Personally, a simple model that can be explored with different, realistic numbers helps me get a sense of the possibilities. There’s an aphorism among modelers that “all models are wrong but some models are useful” – as a meteorologist, I live that daily. This is obviously a simple model, and only a long shot is going to get the “final answer” right. But I think it’s a useful model, and I hope others do, too. I had an abstract sense of “there would be a lot of deaths” but this gives me a way to grasp “a lot,” and to think about what it would mean for our community. Now I know that even the lowest of these estimates is high enough that I would likely know a couple of people who would die, and that matters to me.

Brian Potter

Edmonds