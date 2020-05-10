Letter to the editor: Little Free Libraries are neighborhood gems

Editor:

Nestled in our neighborhoods of Brier, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Everett are cleverly designed Little Free Libraries (LFL). Open the little doors and discover books to satisfy your curiosity and reading delight. Books are free … Books for all.

Books soothe the soul, are a respite for worried minds, and stimulate the isolated or bored. Reading is an essential skill; therefore, books are essential for all to enjoy.

More, please. What a wonderful project for a family or scout group to create. Build it and we will come!

LFL are a shining example of “together we can do this.” These neighborhood gems are truly needed and greatly appreciated.

Born to Read.

Christine Koch

Edmonds