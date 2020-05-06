Letter to the editor: Supporting My Edmonds News

Editor:

Each day, reliable MEN — ready for me in my inbox, “Hello Lori.”

My Edmonds News is unique as a small for-profit business, in that the online news publication fills gaps where nonprofits, governments or membership entities might otherwise provide. The timeliness and ability for virtually anyone to comment on published topics, regardless of income, is true freedom of speech. Unlike other online newspapers, where unsubscribed readers have limited information, unless they pay a fee, My Edmonds News allows all to read the full publication.

Recently, the owner, Ms. Wippel, expanded the range of voluntary subscription levels. Now, even someone in my demographic, on SSDI, under the 30% Edmonds Average Median Income (AMI), may choose to forego the occasional latte, trinket or other luxury of choice, and take pride in contributing to My Edmonds News. I am personally greeted by my interesting MEN, inspiring me with ideas and introducing me to new opportunities and people.

Okay, I must be careful, if I go on a tangent or out of context… although, now that I think of it… I have connected with some fine citizens of Edmonds because of MEN; hm… Maybe you will too: https://myedmondsnews.com/membership/

Lori Rasmussen

Edmonds