Letter to the editor: Time to reopen libraries to all users for book checkout

Editor:

Sno-Isle Libraries have been closed since Friday, March 13 and the only services offered are electronic. The online catalog has been reduced to electronic items only. This is discriminatory and is only serving the privileged. The libraries are taxpayer funded and should provide services to all.

Action

Immediately update and include all online catalog materials. Allow users to order materials for “hold” shelves.

Reopen libraries for “book take-out” on Monday, Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reopen for all library users (taxpayers) effective Saturday, May 9.

How to do this

Notify users to library reopening for book take-out on hold items only.

Users will come to library with mask and wait in line for their turn.

Select their materials from the hold shelves

Check-out materials then depart library premises

No customer service staff support available. Library will be partitioned and closed except for the hold shelves and checkout. No loitering allowed.

Positive and smart action is required.