Mary Katherine Cole: Long-time volunteer known for generosity, good humor

Mary Katherine Cole passed away on December 15, 2019 at age 81. Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Mary moved with her family to Seattle as a small child but lived most of her life in Edmonds. She joyfully attended Washington State University, and graduated from the University of Washington. Mary spent decades volunteering for Planned Parenthood of Snohomish County. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cole, and her parents, Henry C. Weber and Eva A. Weber. She is survived by her son, Tom, and daughter-in-law, Victoria. Mary wished that no services be held, but will always be missed and remembered by those who knew her and cherished her generosity, good humor, affection for children and animals, and especially her deep love of the imagination.

Not gone forever, just “gone to Brigadoon.”

To honor Mary, please make a donation to Planned Parenthood, PAWS of Lynnwood WA, Julie’s Library, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.