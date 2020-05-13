May 13 ‘Got Your Six’ veterans program canceled

Due to the continued statewide ban on gatherings in response to the coronavirus situation, the May 13 meeting of the “Got Your Six” (GY6) program — a monthly outreach program for military veterans at the Edmonds Food Bank — is canceled.

Lunches will resume on the second Wednesday of every month as soon as the ban is lifted,and it is safe again for groups to gather. Meanwhile, the Edmonds Food Bank has options for onlinefood ordering and pickup (on Monday or Tuesday) and for home delivery.

To place an order, go to edmondsfoodbank.org/order-food starting at 5 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. At the time you place your order, you will be advised when to come to the food bank on Monday afternoon (3 – 5:30 p.m.) or Tuesday morning (from 9 a.m.-noon) to pick up the food.

If a veteran needs assistance ordering food or but cannot pick it up on Monday or Tuesday, please contact the food bank at info@edmondsfoodbank.org (with a copy to lfuell@gmail.com) or leave a message at 425-778-5833. Arrangements can be made for pickup at another time, or for the food to be delivered.