McDonald McGarry Insurance offering lilacs — free for the cutting

Love lilacs? McDonald McGarry Insurance is inviting you to take some of theirs.

Sandy McDonald explains that insurance brokerage, located at 630 Main St. in downtown Edmonds, has two beautiful lilac trees. “We think they may be as old as the house,” she says.

And that’s old — as in historic. The insurance brokerage –owned by Sandy and her husband John — is located in the historic Charles Larsen House, which appears on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places. (Read more about that designation here.)

Since all but one of the McDonald McGarry team is working remotely, there is no one to pick the lilacs, now in full and fragrant bloom.

“We would love to share them with anyone who wants to bring their own clippers and take a bouquet,” McDonald said. “They are too pretty to wither on the branches. Plus it is good for the trees.”

In past years, people would stop by and employees would cut flowers for anyone who asked. “This year is strictly do it yourself,” McDonald said.