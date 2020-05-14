More than a million workers have now filed for unemployment benefits, other assistance

More than a million workers in Washington have now filed for unemployment benefits or other related assistance since early March, a grim milestone as the state continues to grapple with the unprecedented economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports.

For the week ending May 9, the Employment Security Department (ESD) received 109,425 initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance — an 8.6% increase from the previous week and a clear reminder that the job market will likely lag behind the state’s efforts to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

Washington was among the few states reporting an increase in jobless claims, The Times said. The nation as a whole saw 2.98 million initial unemployment claims last week, down 6.1% from the prior week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

In a news release, ESD said it paid out over $767 million (an increase of almost $130 million from the previous week) for 538,635 individual claims (an increase of 34,496 from the previous week).

In Snohomish County, initial claims filed increased from 10,864 to 11,677 up 7% from the week before.

Unemployment claim type Week of May 3-9 Week of April 26-May 2 Week of April 19-25 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 109,425 100,762 137,605 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 55,911 59,234 190,948 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 47,626 40,267 168,165 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 1,088,602 885,768 959,190 Total claims 1,301,564 1,086,031 1,455,908

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 1,775,629 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,135,046 regular unemployment insurance, 343,665 PUA and 296,918 PEUC)

A total of 1,027,292 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out nearly $2.9 billion in benefits to Washingtonians

751,149 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“We at ESD are incredibly proud to have paid out nearly $2.9 billion in benefits to Washingtonians over the past 10 weeks – money that is vital to feeding people’s families, paying bills and paying rent, said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. However, DeVine acknowledged that others are still waiting to receive benefits. To address this, on Monday the department launched an initiative called Operation 100%.

“This effort is focused on approximately 50,000 individuals who have issues on their claims that need to be resolved by one of our staff,” she said.

Below is a 10-week summary of statewide initial claims filed since the start of the COVID-19 crisis:

Weekly data breakdown

By industry

Industry sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims during May 3-9 were: