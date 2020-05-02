Mountlake Terrace police searching for missing 78-year-old man

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man reported missing Friday afternoon. Gary Dade was last seen at his residence in the 23000 block of La Pierre Drive in Mountlake Terrace around 2:15 p.m.

Dade was last scene wearing a Dickies cap, forest green jacket, dark blue Dickies jeans and brown hiking boots. He suffers from dementia and is unable to care for himself.

Dade was spotted walking in Shoreline around 4:15 p.m. He frequents US Banks and has previously been found at the University of Washington north of Woodinville on Highway 9, and walking on Interstate 5.

He has no associated vehicle. If seen, call 911 immediately.