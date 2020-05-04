Mountlake Terrace’s 3rd of July Celebration for 2020 canceled

Mountlake Terrace won’t have a 3rd of July celebration this year.

Seaun Richards, president of the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation that has sponsored the event for the past four years, said that he decided to cancel the event after consulting with City of Mountlake Terrace officials.

Due to the adverse impacts of COVID-19, an inability to attract sponsorships, and the status of social distancing still uncertain for July, Richards said it makes sense to cancel it this year and start planning for next year.

“This was a very tough decision to make for the safety of the community,” Richards said. “I really would like to thank all of the past sponsors and participants and look forward to getting the event back up and running July 3, 2021.”

The annual event at Ballinger Park attracted thousands of people from South Snohomish County and typically included live music, games, contests, food and fireworks.