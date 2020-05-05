Now more than ever, community news matters

Community takes on a different meaning during a pandemic.

For more than a month, we’ve been telling the stories of COVID-19 and its impact on our community. They are stories of compassion. Of caring. Of survival. Of resilience.

How schools are making sure kids in need don’t go hungry and how food banks are feeding families.

How businesses are changing their services to stay afloat and how restaurants are donating meals to health care workers.

How senior citizens are coping with isolation amid stay-at-home restrictions.

And much, much more.

We have one reporter dedicated to compiling the daily COVID-19 data for our cities, complete with charts, graphs and a descriptive analysis of what the numbers mean.

This coverage is time-consuming, but I believe it’s critically important to helping our community get through this challenging time.

Like many businesses, My Edmonds News is facing the very real impacts of this pandemic. Our business community has been very good about supporting our work, but we have seen many publications locally and across the U.S. devastated by reduced ad revenue.

If you ever considered supporting My Edmonds News as a paying member, this is the time. We need you now.

Many of you have done so in the past month, and for that I am sincerely grateful. Our reporting is made possible by readers like you.

If you have not yet subscribed, click here to learn more about the different levels of membership.

As a member, you will be helping us to serve you — and our community.

With appreciation,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher