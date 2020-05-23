On video: Echo Taps for Memorial Day

Former City of Edmonds animal control officer and long-time trumpet player Deb Dawson often appears at local events around Memorial Day, playing Echo Taps to honor veterans who have given their lives for our country. This year, these ceremonies — including the one in Edmonds — have been canceled due to COVID-19, so Dawson made her own video of Echo Taps in honor of her father, who passed away in 2016. She shared the video on Facebook and has allowed us to repost it here. “Thank you Vets for your sacrifice and service!!” Dawson said in her Facebook post accompanying the video.

Fromer