Outbreak on the Diamond Princess: Edmonds woman recounts life in quarantine after Lunar New Year cruise

Well, it seemed like a great idea. Fly to Tokyo, board the Diamond Princess and cruise to various Asian countries to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And it was a wonderful trip until we were headed back to Yokohama to disembark and return to our home countries. That’s when the captain announced that a passenger who had been aboard with us and left in Hong Kong had since fallen ill and tested positive for the coronavirus. At that point, it didn’t have the official name that would become COVID-19.

The two days of slow cruising became a fast clip to Yokohama. There, Japanese officials boarded the ship and spent all night and half the next day taking temperatures of 2,600 passengers and 1,400 crew. The knock on my door came at 2 a.m. My temperature was lower than normal, as usual.

That night I placed my bag in the hall in preparation for my flight home the next day. When I headed for breakfast and saw the bag still there, I knew I wasn’t going home. That was Feb. 4.

A quarantine would be in effect for an indeterminate number of days that were later decided to be 14.

There were enough people with fevers to warrant testing for the virus. The first tests were for those with symptoms and any known contact with “Patient Zero.” Then came tests for people 80 and over and people with conditions that might make them more vulnerable. Next, my group of 70 and older in inside cabins. My throat was swabbed and I would only be advised of the result if it was positive.

Each day, up to 30 passengers who tested positive were offloaded to the hospital. People kept getting sick. While out for an hour walk on deck each day (with a mask), it was ominous to see the ambulances, military vehicles and hazmat-suited personnel waiting. We were allowed to dock for offloading the ill or loading supplies. Otherwise, we were anchored, or at sea.

While we were in quarantine, the crew delivered meals to our doors. They kept us supplied with linens, toiletries, and medications, which Japanese medical personnel volunteered to sort on their days off. Toilet paper was not an issue; we had plenty. We were given thermometers and asked to monitor our temperature daily. The Japanese government sent us Cup-a-Noodles. Princess Cruises refunded all money spent on the trip and provided a credit for the full cruise fare to be used later. We were given free WiFi, phone calls, newspapers, books and word puzzles. We had movies and TV. On Valentine’s Day, every passenger received chocolates and a rose.

On Feb. 15. the U.S. Embassy notified us that we could be evacuated on the 16th on one of two planes. We were told to complete an online form, if interested. Some passengers elected to stay because they had loved ones in the hospital. Sadly, the quarantine wasn’t working.

As I boarded the evacuation plane, I found out my test had come back positive. They put me in a makeshift quarantine area with other positive passengers. I was asymptomatic. Others in that area were wracked with coughs or had horrible fevers. I was lucky.

The plane was a Russian-made cargo jet. It had planks covering the floor and two port-a-potties for about 200 passengers. We had been told it would be very cold and they weren’t kidding. Still, it felt like first class! We even had a blanket and a boxed breakfast.

The first stop (where I got off ) was Travis Air Force Base in central California. There were about 100 military personnel waiting after midnight to greet our arrival. I happened to be the first person off, and I was greeted with shouts and signs of “welcome home.” It still makes me cry. We were interviewed and vitals checked, and then I had my first ever ambulance ride to Vallejo Kaiser. U.S. Marshalls followed and stayed at the hospital 24/7.

In the ER, a brave nurse came in to put me on various monitors. It wasn’t the last time that doctors delegated the exam to a nurse. When I noticed medical personnel peering through the window at me, my nurse said I was a big deal. Their first COVID-19 patient was in the house! I think I know how the bearded lady feels.

I was eventually taken to an isolation room. Still asymptomatic, luckily. I had a day nurse and night nurse until they realized I didn’t need any care other than test swabs. The throat swab had become throat plus nasal, painful but a means to my eventual release from CDC custody. The nurses are some of the sweetest people I have ever meant. I was only there three days, but in that time they bought me new clothes, gummy vitamins and assorted toiletries. There was no way to do laundry and so they assumed I needed new clothes. They brought in homemade food. They still text me a couple of times a week.

Soon the quarantined passengers at Travis started testing positive. The hospital needed my room and I was transferred by private jet to Spokane. I imagine that in my lifetime, that will be my only private jet ride. Spokane has one of 10 special units in the U.S. built for the ebola scare. It had been used for overflow patients until four of us positives arrived. They were so happy to see us, partially because they could finally practice their special training. This time, they bought me books, did a pizza run for us and took very good care of their four rooms of patients. After eight days there, the state of Washington Health Department came to rescue the two of us who live in Western Washington.

We were driven across the state in a rented van. They would sterilize it later. Home! I still had to test negative two times before release, but I could self-quarantine. Finally, on March 20, I met all criteria for freedom. It was six and a half weeks from the day I was supposed to be home.

Every single day, I am grateful. I am 72 years old and wasn’t one of the seven from the ship who died. A friend almost lost his life and just returned to the U.S. on April 1. The only thing I lost was time. I was never sick. And I gained wonderful friends.

Travel can be exhausting, frustrating and challenging. Yet, there is always at least one moment that makes the trip all worthwhile. This is mine:

— By Kay Malknecht

(Republished with permission from The Sound Connection, the Edmonds Senior Center newsletter)