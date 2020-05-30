Police asking for witnesses in crash involving suspected DUI driver and Edmonds PD officer

A 27-year-old man is being investigated for DUI after the Honda he was driving collided with an Edmonds police vehicle near Edmonds-Woodway High School Friday night.

Both the driver and the police officer were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small said that although the Edmonds officer was seriously injured, “immediately went to help the other driver” following the collision. The officer — a nearly three-year veteran of the department — was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Lynnwood police are investigating the incident since it involved an Edmonds officer.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in front of Edmonds-Woodway High School. Roads were closed in area of 212th Street Southwest between 77th and 80th while the crash was investigated.

“Our traffic unit is asking any witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have seen something just before the collision occurred,” Small said. Witnesses can contact Sgt. Jason Valentine via email at jvalentine@lynnwoodwa.gov.