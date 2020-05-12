Police catch two men connected to 2019 Harbor Square Athletic Club locker room thefts

Two men connected to locker room thefts at Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club in 2019 were among 15 arrested and charged as part of a pyramid-style ring that stole items from fitness centers, gyms and recreation locations in Snohomish, King and Skagit counties.

The Everett Police Department announced Monday that detectives investigated over 23 reported cases involving identity theft, theft, possession of stolen property and forgery, with financial losses amounting to thousands of dollars for victims. Everett Police Detective Jamie French, with the help of other agencies, Washington’s Most Wanted, and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, identified the 15 suspects involved in the theft ring.

In several cases, the involved suspects hit multiple locations on the same day.

“This was a “pyramid style ring” where the suspects played different rolls in the process,” French said. “Some acted as lookouts while others broke into lockers and either gave stolen bankcards to others or used the cards themselves.”

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that two of the 15 suspects — Matthew Malouf and Taylor Pounds — were associated with two cases that occurred at Harbor Square Athletic Club in 2019.

Malouf was arrested in November 2019 in San Diego, where he remains in custody. He is being held on multiple ID theft felonies but will be returned to Washington to face charges when he is released.

Pounds pled guilty to five counts of ID theft and served three months. Pounds has since been released.

“The public was essential in providing investigators information to help identify some of the suspects involved,” French said. “We appreciate the help as identity theft has a huge impact on victims, who will deal with the fallout for months, even years.”

Snohomish County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Hal Hupp was part of the ID Theft Task Force handling the Snohomish County cases. “Prosecutions like these are possible because of the Regional Fraud and ID Theft Task Force combining with multi-county law enforcement agencies and prosecutor’s offices working together to battle identity theft.” Hupp said, “These particular cases crossed over from King County to Snohomish County and finally into Skagit County as the ring travelled up and down the I-5 corridor. I want to thank all law enforcement and prosecutors in the adjoining counties for their hard work and efforts.”