Port of Edmonds Commission special meeting agenda for May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

Special Meeting

3:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of May 11, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, Resolution 20-03

B. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Change Order 6 & 7

VI. INFORMATION

A. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Project Recap

B. North Promenade Engineer’s Condition Survey

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for this meeting, however the public is welcome to attend remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US (Audio Only)

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Before the meeting, public comments can be emailed to: info@portofedmonds.org

