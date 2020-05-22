Port of Edmonds Commission special meeting agenda for May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020
Special Meeting
3:00 pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of May 11, 2020 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, Resolution 20-03
B. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Change Order 6 & 7
VI. INFORMATION
A. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Project Recap
B. North Promenade Engineer’s Condition Survey
VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION
X. ADJOURNMENT
To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for this meeting, however the public is welcome to attend remotely via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US (Audio Only)
Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Before the meeting, public comments can be emailed to: info@portofedmonds.org
