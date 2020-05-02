Port of Edmonds Notice of Public Hearing May 11, 2020

PORT OF EDMONDS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AMENDING COMPREHENSIVE SCHEME OF HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS AND CAPITAL BUDGET

On Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements, adding the Public Access Plan and incorporating the Public Access Plan expenditures into the Capital Budget.

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The hearing will be held during the Port’s Special Commission meeting remotely via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or by phone (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 209 123 8949. The public is invited to attend via Zoom or telephone, and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak. Additionally, public comments may be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be read aloud during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

Beginning May 1, 2020, the proposed amendment will be available on the Port’s website at portofedmonds.org. Written comments may be submitted to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org.

Published May 1, 2020

