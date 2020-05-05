Reader view: Are you Little Bunny Foo Foo?

On Friday, May 1, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the existing Stay Home, Stay Healthy order would be extended through May 31. He also outlined a four-phase plan. We will enter Phase 1 Tuesday, May 5, and according to his plan it will be at least three weeks until we can enter Phase 2 with the admonishment that we all need to continue to behave responsibly — i.e., stay at home as much as possible and if we go out maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) and ideally wear masks.

Now I am not suggesting that I agree with the plan but I for sure want to do anything I can so that we can move to Phase 2, ideally sooner than three weeks from now. So, as I sat at home this weekend, tending my garden and my business, but also watching lots of social interactions I was reminded of an old nursery rhyme we used to sing at Girl Scout camp. It went like this (to the tune of the French-Canadian son Alouette):

“Little Bunny Foo Foo hopping through the forest, scooping up the field mice and bopping them on the head.”

So, we’ve got this silly bunny who is mindlessly running through the forest and hurting field mice for no reason at all — last I looked bunnies are vegans. Why is this silly bunny doing this? Because he can? Because he doesn’t care? Because he doesn’t think the rules apply to him? Because he isn’t thinking?

As I watched people walk by my house, took my dog for a walk, and went to the grocery store over the weekend, I noticed that about 80 percent of the people I saw were consciously social distancing and wearing masks. But then there were the 20 percent or so that walked by others without making any effort whatsoever to deviate from their path, congregated on sidewalks or in aisles making it difficult to pass, and not wearing masks. There were news stories about people standing in groups to protest (their right under the law) and that people are threatening to boycott Costco because Costco is requiring that people entering the store wear a mask.

Are these people little Bunny Foo Foo? Going their own way and potentially risking the spread of Covid-19 because they can? Because they don’t care? Because they think the rules don’t apply to them? Because they aren’t thinking?

The song goes on like this:

“Down came the good fairy and she said, ‘Little Bunny Foo Foo, I don’t want to see you scooping up the field mice and bopping them on the head. I’ll give you three chances and if you don’t behave, I’m going to turn YOU into a GOON!’”

The song keeps going:

“And the next day. . .” until the fourth and final iteration when the bunny runs out of chances and the good fair says:

“I gave you THREE chances and you didn’t BEHAVE. And now I’m going to turn you into a GOON. POOF!”

So, what’s the point here? Imagine that you’re the bunny. Are you a thoughtful bunny who cares about other people or just want to make sure that we get the new case level low enough so that we can move on to Phase 2? Or are you Little Bunny Foo Foo, hopping happily (mindlessly) along?

And who is the good fairy? Could it be our governor, who has given us three chances (three weeks) to “behave” or we could “turn into a goon.” He is the one who will determine if/when we can enter Phase 2.

I’m not suggesting here you have to buy into everything the governor is saying or asking (demanding). But let’s not be Little Bunny Foo Foo. Let’s instead all of us — 100% of us — mindfully practice social distancing. Wear a mask. Do your part. We will all benefit from it even if you individually have to make a few changes.

— By Rebecca Elmore-Yalch