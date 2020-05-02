Reader view: Returning to the days when parents, grandparents were our teachers

I took a peaceful walk through Yost Park today. I hiked up Main Street and entered the park through its back door. Just a few steps from the cement sidewalk and asphalt street was a welcoming dirt path.

If you’ve been to Yost you know how you are suddenly in the middle of a dense forest I could immediately hear the creek and springs, the birds, and the sound of my own breathing. A thousand shades of green surrounded me, dotted with specks of yellow and red flowers carpeting the soft floor of the woods. My children are grown, but if they were not, I thought, I’d bring them here for the day along with two guidebooks — one on birds and one on trees and plants of the Northwest. We’d also bring along in our backpacks, notebook and pen to record all that we could. We’d take photos to remember what we found. Maybe make our own guidebook.

Where would I get these guidebooks? From the Edmonds Bookshop of course. You can order online or through their email edmondsbookshop@msn.com.

And here are the city links for more info and history about the park and a map of the trails.

Of course we don’t have to have children or grandchildren to use this down time to learn the names of the other species who also share this special place called Edmonds.

— By Maggie Fimia