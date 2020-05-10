Recommended Reads: Story of the Texas Rangers told in ‘Defender of the Texas Frontier’

Defender of the Texas Frontier, by David R. Gross

Looking for a fascinating read that brings the personalities of the people who made history spring to life? Enjoy a novel about the American frontier in the state of Texas and learn about a larger-than-life leader named John Coffee Hays. This Defender of the Texas Frontier — and the brave men he led — played a major role in shaping the events of their times. The book’s historical details are intricately researched and presented in a very entertaining way.

Witness the life and times of John Hays through the perspective of his fictional close friend John Caperton. We begin with young John Hays as he fervently wishes to join the army in the state of Texas. He has to prove his value, as does his friend, while they learn how to survive in the elements and against their challenging combatants, first Native American tribes and later the Mexicans.

At the height of his effectiveness, John Hays commanded a skilled band of Texas Rangers. It was a group of men who remembered grievous recent times at the Alamo, and the massacre at Goliad. They were determined to defend their families and homes. They trained continually together and became feared by those who opposed them. They were called Los Diablos Tejanos – The Texas Devils. As their leader, John Hays’ reputation preceded him — he bcame known as Devil Jack.

In contrast to Hays’ disciplined army life and battles, there is also a tender description of his family life and wedding. This comprehensive story tells all of his life accomplishments , including a surprising turn after his time in the army.

An Edmonds resident, author David R. Gross is a retired veterinarian who also taught and did research at Texas A & M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for 16 years. You can find out more about the author and his other books and writings at docdavesvoice.com.