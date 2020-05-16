Reminder: Sunday night’s the deadline for next Keep Edmonds Strong T-shirt order

Nearly $2,000 has been raised for local businesses and nonprofits so far through sales of the Keep Edmonds Strong T-shirt, aimed at supporting local businesses and nonprofits during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

The deadline to order for the next printing run is midnight this Sunday, May 17.

My Edmonds News has partnered with Hamilton Printing and Alwayzadvertising to design, print and sell T-shirts for men, women and youth. The cost is $20, with $10 from each shirt purchase donated to the Edmonds business or nonprofit designated by the you — the purchaser. The rest will cover the cost of the shirt, printing, and sales tax

You can purchase your T-shirts at this link. All orders will be available for pickup on Fridays at Hamilton Printing. Buyers will be notified of specific details after purchasing.

Any Edmonds business or nonprofit not currently on the list of beneficiaries can email teresa@myedmondsnews.com for details one how to be included.