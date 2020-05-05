Reminder: Just in time for Mother’s Day — time to adopt an Edmonds flower basket

Looking for a special gift for your mom? The City of Edmonds’ popular Adopt-A-Flower Basket or Corner Park program of 2020 is officially underway. Your donation helps to support the city’s annual flower program, which enhances the beauty of Edmonds.

Usually, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club assists city staff with planting but this year, with social distancing requirements in place, city crews will do the planting.

“We always look forward to these beautiful baskets,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “And this year, the seasonal beauty will be even more welcome.”

“Our parks staff recognizes the value of this beautiful Edmonds tradition and is committed to providing the baskets and corner parks plantings to the best of their ability during this time,” said Angie Feser, the city’s new parks, recreation and cultural services director.

Adopted baskets and parks include signage identifying who donated them. You can adopt a basket or park in your name or in memory or honor of someone else. Those who participate in the program also get the first option to renew their basket or park next year. Here are the program details:

Flower Baskets

141 flower baskets will be planted this year

Each is available to adopt for $100 for the season

The baskets are typically in place early June through September

Corner Parks

68 corner parks are available for adoption this year

Corner parks are available to adopt for the season. Prices vary so check out the website below.

The corner parks will be marked with donor information until early November

To check on current basket and corner park availability, email Carrie.Haslam@edmondswa.gov. A map and brochure of the parks and baskets is available online at www.flowerprogram.edmondswa.gov. Forms and payment can be mailed to Edmonds Parks and Recreation in the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St., Edmonds, WA 98020.