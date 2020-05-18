Rick Steves scales back travel center, vows to retain tour center staff through COVID crisis

Despite his business being hammered by the COVID shutdown. Edmonds-based European travel expert Rick Steves announced late last week that he would retain all regular employees at full salary and benefits, but would have to cut hours because there simply isn’t enough work to keep everyone busy.

“The arithmetic is pretty depressing,” said Steves in a Monday morning phone interview. “We’re dealing with zero revenue, 100 folks on the payroll, and a crisis where no one really know how long it will last.

“We’re preparing now for the worst-case scenario — that the crisis will last for two years,” he continued. “My responsibility is to keep my business alive and protect my employees’ livelihood — ensure that they can keep paying their bills, feeding their families and having health care. I’m not cutting pay; I simply have less work to offer.”

For the present there’s plenty of work at Steves’ Edmonds travel center, with staff busy canceling tours and processing customer refunds — but this is temporary.

“There’s lots to do in this transitional period, but we’re only talking a few weeks” Steves explained. “As of July 1 we’re cutting back to a four-day work week, and are looking at three-day work weeks starting the first of the year. I simply have less work to offer, so my staff will be working fewer hours. There will be no pay cuts.”

Steves went on to explain that he wants to be poised and ready to gear up when things open again on the continent. “Parts of this may come back as soon as this spring,” he said. “Athens just opened up, and independent tourists are already visiting the Acropolis.

“My goal is keeping this business together no matter how long it takes, and that means keeping my staff on board so that when things open up the team is in place to hit the ground running,” he continued. “A year from now there will still be 100 people at Rick Steves Europe, all ready to go. We can’t let our shortstop, relief pitcher and first baseman go, then think we can snap our fingers and have a good team. We need to keep them on and keep their positions carefully covered.”

Steves does not see a sudden restart of tourism, but rather an incremental recovery. Regional tourism will be first to bounce back — Californians going to beaches, Swiss hiking in the Alps, Italians going to Tuscany – followed by independent international travelers touring on their own, and finally organized bus tours which are the meat and potatoes of Rick Steve Europe.

“Ninety percent of our business is our bus tours,” Steves explained. “If it weren’t for the COVID shutdown, right now we’d have 100 buses in Europe employing 100 guides. Recovery will be tentative. Folks will put their toes in the water and see how it works, adventurous independent travelers first, then organized bus tours.”

Steves admits to being heartbroken about the situation with his more than 150 guides, the folks who accompany groups on buses, provide in-depth information about the places visited, and are there to respond to tourists’ needs, emergencies, and requests.

“Unlike our tour center staff, our guides are freelance employees,” he explained. “Many have other sources of income. Some also work for other tour operators, some are teachers. While I can’t pay them when no tours are operating, I know that by keeping my business together and keeping my staff on board I’ll be ready to offer them employment again the minute we come out of this.”

In the meantime, Steves remains confident about the future and is busily preparing new tour offerings, TV shows and more.

“Our Scotland tour has been extremely popular, so we’re working on a short version to open it up to folks with limited schedules,” he said. “We’re also going great guns on our new Poland tour, with scripts for two TV shows to be shot in Poland to help let folks know about this amazing country. I really love my work, and there’s so much to do.”

Steves then paused for a moment to acknowledge the other businesses in Edmonds that are hurting due to the COVID shutdown.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got enough savings to survive longer than many other businesses in town,” he observed. “But as I look out over Edmonds from my home office, I think about the other businesses that make our community what it is and still have to meet expenses during this time of low business metabolism. If we want to keep all our cute little businesses, one area we need to address is rent relief. No one should be making money at this time. We have to help each other so we can all make money when we come out of it.”

— By Larry Vogel