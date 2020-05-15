Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating 90 years from a distance

When Evie Nordeen turned 90 this week, she was surprised by a long parade of cars honking and flashing their lights as they arrived at her Edmonds condo on 5th Avenue to celebrate her. A total of l8 people — mostly retired nurses from Northshore School District — plus two retired principals and a retired school psychologist, had signs, balloons, flowers and a whole lot of enthusiasm.

“Evie was the director of nurses in the Northshore School District,” said Jeanne Mazzoni, who submitted the photos. “My husband Bill and I worked in Northshore School District at the same time that Evie was there. Bill was a school psychologist and I was an elementary principal. We have remained friends of Evie’s for many years.”