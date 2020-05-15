Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating 90 years from a distance

When Evie Nordeen turned 90 this week, she was surprised by a long parade of cars honking and flashing their lights as they arrived at her Edmonds condo on 5th Avenue to celebrate her. A total of l8 people — mostly retired nurses from Northshore School District —  plus two retired principals and a retired school psychologist, had signs, balloons, flowers and a whole lot of enthusiasm.

“Evie was the director of nurses in the Northshore School District,” said Jeanne Mazzoni, who submitted the photos. “My husband Bill and I worked in Northshore School District at the same time that Evie was there. Bill was a school psychologist and I was an elementary principal. We have remained friends of Evie’s for many years.”

There was enough space during the celebration to allow people to get out of cars and socially distance on a grassy bank facing her back deck, Mazzoni said.
“Evie was thrilled,” she added.

