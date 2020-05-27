Scene in Edmonds: Final day of gypsy moth spraying

The Washington State Department of Agriculture sprayed its final round of insecticide over Woodway Tuesday morning in an effort to control the spread of invasive gypsy moths.

The department announced last month it would be spraying a 672-acre site in Woodway and a 639-acre site in Everett’s Boulevard Hills neighborhood. Tuesday’s application was the third of three this month and is the last one this year, said spokesperson Karla Salp.

“Our trapping this summer will determine if we will be treating in the area next year,” Salp said.

The Hokkaido gypsy moths — native to Asia — arrived in Snohomish County forests last year. They feed on over 500 species of trees, including many conifers, and the trees that they defoliate often die.

Washington state has had more Asian gypsy moth introductions than any state in the U.S., the agriculture department says. They arrive as egg masses attached to ships carrying cargo from Asian ports.

The treatment consists of aerial applications of a soil bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, or Btk, which is an insecticide approved for use in organic agriculture and in organic gardening.