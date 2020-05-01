Snohomish County Parks to reopen for day use May 5  

Snohomish County Friday announced the reopening of county parks for day use on Tuesday, May 5, in coordination with Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement this week that state parks will be open for many day-use activities.

Play structures, ball fields, and spray pads will remain closed. Parking lots and some gates will open. There are still no events or gatherings as per the Governor’s order, and camping and picnic shelter use is still not allowed until at least May 20. Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

There may be portable restroom use at all parks, and limited parking will be enforced based on capacity, the county said. Flowing Lake Park will remain closed due to construction until further notice. This closure includes the entire park, boat launch, camping, playground, parking and restrooms.

Social distancing is still required at all times. The county says that visitors should come prepared with water, hand sanitizer and cloth facial coverings, and should follow all state and local health guidelines. The parks department is also extending annual parking and boat launch passes for the time parks were closed.

Snohomish County has created guidelines to follow for people to recreate responsibly. These are important to follow to keep lowering the curve of the pandemic.

Know before you go – Research the park or public land you plan to travel to. Check their updates frequently to see if restrictions have changed. Playgrounds and campgrounds remain closed until at least May 20, 2020. Do not use parks if you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Stick with your squad – Only recreate, travel in cars/boats/vehicles with those in your immediate household who are not at high risk.

Play prepared – Plan your park outing like you would for a hike. Pack food, water, supplies, hand sanitizer and a cloth facial covering.

No space? Find another place– If you get to your planned recreation destination and it is crowded or looks difficult to maintain social distancing, go to another nearby park or go home so you can stay safe and avoid crowds.

Be considerate of other visitors – Maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times.

Stay local – Recreate locally – overnight stays such as camping are prohibited. Limited parking will be enforced based on capacity.

Keep it up to keep ‘em open – Recreate responsibly to prevent the spread so we can slow the curve. If the pandemic resurges, parks and restrictions may need to close again.

More information can be found at www.snocoparks.org or 425-388-6600