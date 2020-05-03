South County Fire community classes now available online

South County Fire community outreach programs are going online during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Virtual programs are free and require internet access via a smart phone, tablet or computer. Offerings include:

ACT First Aid: Learn three skills you can use to save a life in the first few minutes of a medical emergency: A ntidote for suspected opiate overdose, C PR for cardiac arrest and T ourniquet for severe bleeding control. Videoconference classes are offered on the third Thursday of each month, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Space is limited. Register at www.southsnofire.org/ACT.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations serving serve more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.