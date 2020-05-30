Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

June 1 – 5

** Vegetarian Enchilada – black beans, sweet potato, salsa verde with grilled corn…. $10

** Tuna Casserole – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, crispy panko crust… $10

** Lemon Garlic Chicken – greek orzo pasta, ratatouille… $12

** Smoked Turkey – au gratin, herb gravy, grilled asparagus… $12

**Broccoli Beef – top sirloin, sticky rice, soy glaze, sesame seeds… $13

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes …..$10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $16 per dozen

Fruity Pebble Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen

Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound

Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Curried Cauliflower Hummus – $6 per pound

Hawaiian Carrot Cake – pineapple, coconut, golden raisins, cream cheese frosting $5.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck!

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, provolone, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Kahlua Pulled Pork Sandwich– chipotle bbq sauce, pineapple coleslaw on brioche roll served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Homemade Corn Dog – served with french fries …. $6.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Asian Salad – spinach, mandarin oranges, red peppers, crispy wontons, ginger soy dressing… $9.95… with grilled chicken… $12.95

Food Truck Locations

** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday – Hickman Park neighborhood, Edmonds

** Tuesday – Esperance, Edmonds

** Wednesday – Heartstone, Everett

** Thursday – Sunbrook, Brier

** Friday – Silver Peaks, Lynnwood

Locations and online ordering links available at

www.chefdane.com

www.hereandtheregrill.com