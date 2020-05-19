Sponsor spotlight: Free legal clinic for seniors Wednesday, June 3 via Zoom

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

A free monthly legal clinic offered by the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group will be available via Zoom and phone Wednesday, June 3.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an elder law attorney.

The clinic was canceled in May because of the pandemic, but due to demand it is now being offered via Zoom and phone calls.

The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. June 3. Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time and sent a Zoom link. Due to social distancing and to keep everyone safe, organizers cannot offer in-person meetings.