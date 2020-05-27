Sponsor spotlight: Ginny’s Girls — Here to help you simplify the downsizing and moving process

Over the last few months, life seems to be in a state of suspended animation while we stay home to stay healthy. With stay-at-home restrictions lifting locally, many people are looking to resume the process of moving, downsizing, or making the transition into assisted living. This process can be challenging for all involved. It is often left to one family member to handle all the details. It can be overwhelming and emotionally draining. A move manager and senior move manager can help you navigate these challenges while also providing helpful resources.

Often, the process of moving seems simple enough. Find a new living space, pack, move, unpack, done. But experience shows, it is not simple at all. Often, we find that a lifetime collection of belongings cannot all be taken into the next chapter. The process of sorting items can be tedious and emotionally exhausting. Ginny’s Girls is here to help you take the First Steps in your move by meeting with you to understand your goals, needs and hopes for your future. Working with you, we come up with a workable plan. We measure furniture, sort through belongings, plan your new space all while coordinating with movers, realtors and other professionals needed to finish your project.

As you step into your new space, Ginny’s Girls will help you unpack, organize your space, and feel at home in your new home. We can help you dispose of unneeded packing materials, find the closest pharmacy, and get your pantry stocked. You can sit back and relax, knowing all the detail are handled. While you get settled into your new home, our team will disburse of any beloved heirlooms to family and friends, donate leftover belongings or host an estate sale on your behalf. If your goal is to sell your home as quickly as possible, we have multiple options available. Our services are catered to your needs.

Ginny’s Girls’ trustworthy and caring team will bring empathy and professionalism to the core of the project while supporting your decisions. When you are ready, give us a call. We cannot wait to help you!

Give us a call at (206) 979-9030 or email at info@ginnysestates.com.

You can also visit our website at ginnysestates.com.