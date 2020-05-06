Sponsor spotlight: King’s High School hosting celebratory car parade May 8

King’s High School is sponsoring a celebratory car parade Friday night, May 8, that will honor three very special groups that have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic:

The King’s Senior Class of 2020 The participants, coaches, advisors and families of spring programs cut short by closures and cancellations. These include King’s Soccer, CyberKnights Robotics, Golf, Speech & Debate, Orchestra, Tennis, Baseball, Track & Field, DECA, Mock Trial, Living Faith, Musical & KHS Live. Residents and staff of CRISTA Senior Living – the school’s campus neighbors who are at an elevated risk due to the coronavirus and the heroes that are serving and supporting our residents.

The parade will begin at 8:20 p.m. sharp (20:20 military time). All King’s High School students, parents and grandparents are encouraged to attend. Participants are asked to line up on King’s Garden Drive facing Fremont Avenue. You’ll enter campus on the water tower entry off of 195th Avenue North near King’s Elementary. All participants will stay in their vehicles and honor the one-household-per-vehicle safety protocol.

Highlights of the parade include: