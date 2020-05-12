Sponsor spotlight: North Sound Church to offer the Alpha Course Online starting May 6

During this time when we are staying at home, North Sound Church is offering the community a chance to explore Alpha Online. Normally it is an 11-week course done around food in the church, but in these unique circumstances you have an opportunity to enjoy the course at home. The Alpha Course begins on Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

What is Alpha

Alpha is a series of sessions exploring the Christian faith, typically run over 11 weeks. Each talk looks at a different question around faith and is designed to create conversation. Now all over the world millions of people have tried Alpha and it has been translated into 112 different languages.

A typical Alpha

Alpha runs in cafés, churches, universities, homes —you name it. No two Alphas look the same, but they generally have three key things in common: a talk and good conversation. The third item is great food but in our current coronavirus situation the course has moved online — so you supply the food.

Talk

The talks are designed to engage and inspire conversation — generally 30 minutes long, and played as a video that has been filmed around the world. They explore the big issues around faith and unpack the basics of Christianity, addressing questions such as Who is Jesus? and How can we have faith?

Discussion

Probably the most important part of any Alpha: the chance to share thoughts and ideas on the topic, and simply discuss it in a small group. There’s no obligation to say anything. And there’s nothing you can’t say. It’s an opportunity to hear from others and contribute your own perspective in an honest, friendly and open environment.

If you would like to join your friends at North Sound Church for the Alpha Course, you can register here.

To view a brief video about the Alpha course click here.

We hope you will take this time to enjoy exploring the Christian faith through virtual Alpha.

