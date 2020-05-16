Sponsor spotlight: Pur Skin Clinic among women entrepreneurs providing meals to at-risk youth

Edmonds-based Pur Skin Clinic — in partnership with Gourmondo Co. — announced Friday the company is among 17 Seattle-area women business leaders providing over 1,000 meals to more than 100 at-risk youth during the next two weeks.

YouthCare is a Seattle-based non-profit working to end youth homelessness in a variety of ways, from providing dinners weekly, to offering on-the-job training and employment opportunities. Realizing a greater need for the organization with Washington state’s shelter-in-place order, Gourmonda founder Alissa Leinonen contacted her friend and fellow entrepreneur Denice Schwind, co-founder of Pur Skin Clinic. Together, they brought together a group of Seattle women entrepreneurs to provide meals and notes of encouragement to youth being cared for “around the clock” in 11 YouthCare locations across Seattle.

“Our mission at Pur Skin is focused around giving back to our local community and we wanted to partner with a company that is providing meals for children in need, during this uncertain time.” Schwind shared.

To date, the list of women business leaders includes:

Gourmondo Co., Alissa Leinonen Denice Schwind, Pur Skin Clinic Fuel Talent, Shauna Swerland Barre3 Capitol Hill & Roosevelt, Mary Lytle Laree Boutique & Gin and the Banker, Rachael Nov TomBoyX, Fran Dunaway DRY Soda, Sharelle Klaus MOD Pizza, Ally Svenson Seattle Chocolate, Jean Thompson ParentMap, Alayne Sulkin Dunn & Hobbes, Liz Dunn Filter Digital, Kristin Knight BooginHead, Sari Davidson Fresh Chalk, Liz Pearce Armoire Style, Ambika Singh Doctor Rogers/Modern Dermatology, Heather Rogers Jody Hall, Cupcake Royale Goodbye Crop Top, Wendy Euler

For those interested in donating meals as part of this program, please email donations@gourmondoco.com or click this link to provide a monetary donation directly to YouthCare.