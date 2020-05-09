Sponsor spotlight: Show off your pet in Axis Pharmacy Pet Photo Contest

Happy National Pet Month!

Did you know that 94% of pet owners say their animal pal makes them smile more than once a day?

Pets are a big part of our world at Axis Pharmacy Northwest – for both employees and our business! You see, we work with veterinarians from around the region to provide special compounded prescriptions for furry family members who may have trouble with pills or other forms of medication. And our employees are huge pet lovers too! So we’ve decided to celebrate National Pet Month by featuring all of the amazing local pets in our area with a photo contest.

Please share your favorite photo – or a drawing if you’re so inclined – of your furry, feathered or scaly friend. You can post it on our Facebook page or on your Instagram feed – just tag #AxisPharmacy to be eligible. We’re giving away three $50 gift cards to All The Best Pet Care in total – one random winner on Facebook and Instagram and another who submits original art! The contest runs through May 24 and the winners will be announced on Memorial Day. We’ll kick things off with one of our favorite photos from our Axis Pharmacy family.

We look forward to seeing your photos!

