Sponsor spotlight: Verdant Health Commission invests $475K in nutrition, mental health needs

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Verdant Health Commission continues to partner with local organizations to increase access to services that support the health of our individuals and families in need, and to date, it has invested approximately $475,000 in new programming.

In the shifting economic and public health landscape, Verdant has prioritized access to nutritious food and mental health services. With the increased demand at local food banks and pantries, Verdant has contributed resources to ensure these organizations can keep up. The stress and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 has also put a strain on individuals’ mental health, and this will be an area Verdant continues to monitor and respond to needs in the long-term.

This work will keep evolving and may expand as new needs are identified. The partnerships already in place include:

Access to Nutritious Food and/or Hygiene Services

Edmonds Community College Foundation

Homage Senior Services

Jean Kim Foundation

Washington Kids in Transition

ChildStrive

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Access to Mental Health Services

Compass Health

Center for Human Services

Project Access Northwest

Partnerships that includes both nutritious food and mental health access include:

Korean Women’s Association

The Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood is currently closed to the public, but staff continue to work with partners to be responsive to community needs. Please visit verdanthealth.org for more information.