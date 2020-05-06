St. Alban’s “Drive By” food drive helps community food banks

A “Drive By and Drop Off” food drive sponsored by Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church May 2 provided parishioners, neighbors and friends with an opportunity to support local food banks with their donations of food and cash.

On hand in the church parking lot were parishioners Lee Forsberg, Shannon Duggan, Steve Forsythe, Keith LaBelle, Jim Nichols, Jake Jacobson and others, who received the donations from the generous givers braving the inclement weather to stop by and help out.

Not everyone came in a car. Former parish members and longtime friends of St. Albans Janice and Dan McLain arrived on their bikes to drop off their contributions of food and cash.

Forsberg said that in spite of the rain, the drive took in close to 600 pounds of food and received $1,052.00 in cash donations.

The contributions were aimed at helping area food banks who have seen an overwhelming demand for services during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., near the Five Corners neighborhood of Edmonds, with online services held on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Learn more at stalbansedmonds.org/.