Staff member at Edmonds PCC tests positive for COVID-19

PCC Community Markets said that a staff member at the Edmonds store has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked in the store on May 9.

In an announcement on its website, PCC said it has been in contact with both the King County Health Department and the Snohomish Health District. “They have informed us that our current, rigorous COVID-19 cleaning protocol is sufficient to address the situation and that no store or department closures are required,” PCC said.

The employee is receiving care and will not return to work until guidance from public health officials allows it, PCC said, adding it is “following the guidelines of the CDC and federal and local governments to protect the individual to ensure they do not lose wages as a result of these steps,”