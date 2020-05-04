State recognizes six Edmonds School District schools for achievements

Alderwood Middle, Meadowdale Middle, Maplewood Parent Cooperative, Challenge Elementary, Hilltop Elementary and Mountlake Terrace Elementary were recognized by the Washington State Board of Education for their work in demonstrating achievement, showing growth over the previous year, or closing opportunity gaps for students during the 2018-19 school year.

The six Edmonds School District schools were among 391 schools statewide to receive recognition for closing gaps, showing growth, and demonstrating achievement.

“Right now, the whole world is understanding the significance of our public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “Public education provides each student with an opportunity for success; it’s the foundation of our democracy and our society. We are honoring our educators who are committed to continually improving outcomes for their students. Thank you all for your amazing work.”