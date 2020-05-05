State representative and local spirits purveyor pitch in to support Edmonds Food Bank

It was all hands on deck Monday afternoon at the Edmonds Food Bank, as more than 40 volunteers were joined by 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson and wife Maria Montalvo of Edmonds to help serve the more than 200 families who had pre-ordered groceries for pickup that day.

But they weren’t the only notables on hand.

Also stepping up to help was Bryan Karrick, who along with wife Kim owns and operates Scratch Distillery in Salish Crossing. With the distillery pivoting from distilling its award-winning potable spirits to sanitizer during the COVID crisis, the Karricks donated five gallons of sanitizer to help the Food Bank fulfill its mission.

“In these days of COVID-19, part of the preparation involves scrupulously sanitizing surfaces, carts and everything and anyone who comes in contact with the items for distribution,” said Food Bank Director Casey Davis “We go through a lot of sanitizer these days.”

“We’re all in this together,” said Bryan Karrick. “I’m so glad we can help.”

A beehive of activity on food distribution days, Monday afternoon saw the Food Bank filled with volunteers assembling carts of groceries to have them ready by the 3 p.m. pickup time. To accommodate social distancing, customers do not come inside the food bank like before. Instead, there’s a new process that amounts to a finely orchestrated dance beginning days before the customers arrive.

It starts with donations and purchases coming in during the week, which are carefully inventoried as they arrive. On Friday, Davis makes a list of what will be available for Monday-Tuesday distribution and inputs it into the online ordering system, allowing customers to begin filling out their shopping lists as soon as Friday night.

After customers submit their order, they’re given a pickup time to come to the Food Bank and receive their groceries. On distribution days, volunteers do the “shopping” for each customer, using their computer-generated lists to custom-fill carts with just what the customer wants. Pickup times are scheduled every 10 minutes starting at 3 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peterson and Montalvo jumped right in, grabbing a cart and list, and joining the army of volunteers feverishly assembling food orders. With not a minute to spare before the 3 o’clock opening, the last carts were loaded and lined up by the door – and then it was showtime.

As customers began streaming into the parking area, volunteers directed them to queue up their cars ferry-line style, sorted by pickup time. As their time drew close, the volunteers waved the customers to the food bank front door, where other volunteers ran (not walked) the filled carts out to the awaiting cars. In the interest of safety and social distancing, customers who are able to do so load their own cars, but volunteers are available to help if needed. The whole process takes just a few minutes, and then it’s time for the next wave of customers to come to the door.

“We served almost 450 families last week alone,” said a very busy Casey Davis, as she took a quick breath between rallying the troops to prepare for the 3 p.m. arrival of customers. “The COVID-19 crisis has left many families in dire straits to just put food on the table. The Edmonds community has been fantastic, stepping up with contributions, and believe me, every bit is needed and is going to help folks who really need a boost.”

If you can help, go the Edmonds Food Bank website and click the big “donate” button.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel