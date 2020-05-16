Students Saving Salmon honored with Youth Conservation Leader award

The Snohomish County Conservation District has selected Students Saving Salmon — which operates at both Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools — as a recipient of the district’s 2019 Youth Conservation Leader award.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 situation, the Conservation District had to cancel its “Better Grounds Showcase” award ceremony where Students Saving Salmon would have been recognized for its 2019 achievements. However, the Conservation District prepared a video recognizing Students Saving Salmon, which is shared above from the district’s Facebook page.

According to the letter sent to both clubs announcing the award, the club, started five years ago, “has a goal to restore salmon in local creeks and improve the environment. Students Saving Salmon objectives are to collect ad disseminate scientific information on Edmonds watersheds and local salmon populations; conduct community outreach; improve stream side habitat; and enhance salmon populations.” The letter also notes the numerous activities the club has undertaken “to study the local environment and implement actions to improve conditions based on their observations surveys and monitoring data.”

The club advisor is retired fisheries biologist and Edmonds resident Joe Scordino.