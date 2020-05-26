Teacher Marjie Bowker to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library May 28 virtual meeting

Scriber Lake High School teacher Marjie Bowker is the featured speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library’s first-ever virtual member meeting this Thursday, May 28 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. RSVPs here are appreciated, though not required.

In November, Bowker was part of a delegation from Washington State that was privileged to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharmasala, India. Six members of this delegation were students who presented their ideas for “compassion projects” during a 90-minute meeting with him on their last day. Bowker will share insights into the current state of Tibet-in-exile and reflections on the impact of this trip — especially for students.

You will need an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, phone) to access this meeting. You will also need audio access (either from your device speakers, or your telephone; you will be prompted to select your audio preference when you join).

Click this Zoom link to join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698262683. If you do not already have Zoom installed, follow the directions to download and install Zoom.