Total claims for state unemployment benefits decrease from the previous week

During the week of May 17-23, there were 48,445 initial regular unemployment claims, down 65% from the prior week and 1,497,591 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department.

ESD said it believes the decrease was in large part due to significant fraud prevention measures that were put in place over the past two weeks.

ESD paid out over $494.5 million for 424,995 individual claims.

Unemployment claim type Week of May 17-23 Week of May 10-16 Week of May 3-9 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 48,445 138,733 109,425 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 21,250 61,325 55,911 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 19,111 59,630 47,626 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 1,408,785 1,410,892 1,088,602 Total claims 1,497,591 1,670,580 1,301,564

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 1,996,257 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,252,608 regular unemployment insurance, 397,845 PUA and 345,804 PEUC)

A total of 1,130,519 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out nearly $4.7 billion in benefits

807,071 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 15,028 to 5,675 down 62 percent from the week before.

“Our priorities from day one of this crisis have been to get benefits out to Washingtonians who need them quickly and expand eligibility so those impacted can get the help they need,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “In recent weeks, at the same time we have taken aggressive measures to tackle the increase of imposter fraud in our system, we have stayed laser-focused on helping every Washingtonian with a valid claim get the benefits they deserve. Meanwhile, our team continues to work with federal law enforcement to go after the criminals perpetrating the fraud, help the victims and recoup the money.

“The dramatic decline in initial claims this week is a strong signal that the additional steps we are taking to address imposter fraud are working. We’ve already recovered and stopped the payments of hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims in the past two weeks, and we will continue to reclaim every dollar we can.”

Below is a 12-week summary of statewide initial claims filed since the start of the COVID-19 crisis:

Weekly data breakdown

By industry

Industry sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims during May 17-23 were:

Health care and social assistance: 5,313 initial regular claims, down 10,446 (66%) from the previous week

Retail trade: 4,236 initial regular claims, down 6,272 (60%) from previous week

Accommodation and food services: 3,765 initial regular claims, down 2,403 (39%) from previous week

Manufacturing: 3,661 initial regular claims, down 7,128 (66%) from the previous week

Educational services: 3,109 regular initial claims, down 13,815 (82%) from the previous week

By occupation