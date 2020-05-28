Edmonds’ Rick Steves has a message for the Class of 2020

“Caught up in and inspired by the positive joy of graduation season,”Edmonds-based European travel expert Rick Steves produced a message for any schools or families or grads that might like a few stories from the road to add to their graduation festivities. “This is my gift to grads everywhere as they make 2020 a springboard to a life well-lived,” Steves said, adding that anyone can share or use the 14-minute address. “Bottom line: Bon Voyage, class of 2020 as you embrace both the challenges and the delights that lie ahead!”