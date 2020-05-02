Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Edmonds Local Food Services during during COVID-19 Shutdown

Business Address Phone Services

190 Sunset 190 Sunset Ave 425-329-3669 Closed till further notice

407 Coffee house 407 Main Street 425-921-6147 cutting back hours

5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main Street 425-774-5775 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

85 Degree Bakery 22611 76th Ave W 425-670-3085 Takeout

Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 Takeout and curbside pickup at Beach Café. See website for special curbside pickup menu.

Arnie’s 300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Closed till further notice

Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Takeout by phone

Barkada 622 5th Ave N 425-670-2222 Takeout and door dash Weds-Sun

Bistro 76 18401 76th Ave W 425-776-3616 Drive through and to go orders by phone

Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone

Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave 425-582-8218 retail only

Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

Café Ladro 8403 Main Street 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out

Café Louvre 210 5th Avenue 425-64–8188 Takeout and grub hub

Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Takeout by phone

Canarino Gelato 203 Fifth Ave 425-243-9635 Open regular hours for takeout

Caravan Kabob 9711 Firdale Ave 206-546-7999 Takeout by phone; pickup hours: lunch 11-2, dinner 5-8:30

Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Limited takeout 11 am-7 pm Tues-Sun

Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Takeout by phone

Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave S 425-640-8949 Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only

Chef Dane Catering 19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service

Chopsticks 23025 100th Ave W 425-776-1196 Take out by phone

Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave N 425-835-0230 Takeout food and growlers by phone; takeout window, curbside pickup

Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main Street 425-776-2333 Closed till further notice

Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-744-9999 Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders

Dick’s Drive In 21910 Hwy 99 425-775-4243 Takeout

Dong Ting Chun 22001 Hwy 99 425-616-5616 Takeout; delivery

Dumpling Generation 23830 Hwy 99 425-678-0806 Takeout

Edmonds Bakery 418 Main Street 425-778-6811 Open 9-5 for takeout

Engel’s Pub 113 5th Ave S 425-778-2900 Pub meals to go; menu on website

Epulo 526 Main Street 425-678-8680 Takeout by phone or order online, pickup or delivery available 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Fat Pig Barbeque 7533 Olympic View Dr 425-361-7640 Takeout by phone

Five 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Closed till further notice

Furi Chinese 546 5th Ave S 425-673-9933 Order online; free delivery

Gallagher’s Where you Brew 180 W. Dayton 425-776-4209 Closed till further notice

Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave 425-673-5278 Closed till further notice

Hamburger Harry’s 610 5th Ave S 425-776-6666 Takeout, curbside pickup 4pm-8 daily

Hook 18521 76th Ave W 425-673-0551 Closed till further notice

Hosoonyi Korean BBQ 23830 Hwy 99 Takeout; delivery

Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only

Johnny’s Wok 19626 76th Ave W 425-775-3313 Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery

Kafe Neo 21108 Hwy 99 425-672-3476 Takeout order via phone or website; Third party delivery only

Kebella’s Pizza 630 Edmonds Way 425-744-0284 Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery

Kelnero 545 Main Street 425-967-5697 Takeout by phone; online ordering at toasttab.com/kelnero

Kong Tofu 22511 Hwy 99 425-670-6757 Takeout and delivery

Las Brisas 201 5th Avenue 425-672-5050 take out,

Maize/Barley 525 Main Street 425-835-0868 take out window service

Manna Teriyaki 23805 Hwy 99 425-672-9555 Takeout by phone

Mar Ket 508 Main Street 425-967-5329 Walkup window; takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine

Mel and Mia’s 7530 Olympic View Drive 425-361-7044 Takeout and delivery Weds-Sun

Milkie Milkie Korean desserts 23830 Hwy 99 425-361-7696 Online and phone orders

Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Open for takeout

Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout by phone

Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout by phone

Pagliaci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and delivery by phone or website

Pancake Haus 530 5th Ave S 425-771-2545 Closed till further notice

Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Order phone or online; Pickup in store

PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed. Latest info here: https://www.pccmarkets.com/news/2020/an-update-from-pcc-actions-were-taking-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-covid-19/

PNW Catering 206-367-0619 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service

Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr 425-771-4788 Takeout by phone; in-house delivery

Red Twig 117 5th Ave S. 425-771-1200 take out by phone, curbside pickup; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F

Romeo’s Restaurant 21110 76th Ave W 425-771-7955 takeout by phone or app; in-house delivery

Rory’s 105 Main Street 425-778-3433 Closed till further notice

Royal Bakery 22618 Hwy 99 425-778-9101 Asian style baked goods

Revelations Frozen Yogurt 527 Main Street 425-744-6012 Closed till further notice

Rusty Pelican 107 5th Ave N 425-582-8250 Closed till further notice

Sahm Gook Jih 21619 Hwy 99 425-771-9888 Takeout

Salish Sea Brewery 518 Dayton Street 425-582-8474 Phone in orders; sandwichs, growlers

Salt and Iron 321 Main St 425-361-1112 Takeout by phone

San Kai Sushi 111 4th Ave N 425-412-3417 Takeout by phone, lunch and dinner

Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main Street 425-245-7916 Open for takeout 4-8 pm starting 5/4

Scott’s 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Takeout by phone

Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave 425-673-7046 Open Thu-Fri 4-6 pm, Sat-Sun 2-6 pm for to go, curbside and local delivery. Order via website, email, phone or walkup.

Seattle Deli (Banh Mi) 22618 Hwy 99 425-776-1788 Takeout

Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Closed; driveup service at other locations

Starbucks Main St 502 Main Street 425-778-6093 Closed; driveup service at other locations

Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Wa 425-670-2616 Drive up window service only

SuRa Korean BBQ 19226 Hwy 99 425-771-2502 Takeout

Subway 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 771-1127 Takeout and third party delivery

Sushi Moto 22618 Hwy 99 425-673-5477 Takeout by phone

T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Closed for month of April

Taki Tiki 518 Main Street 425-778-3548 Takeout window or by phone; third party delivery

Tapioca Express 22315 Hwy 99 425-774-6764 Open for takeout

Taste Rice Noodle 22315 Hwy 99 425-697-2250 Takeout by phone and doordash

Tasty Thai 22611 76th Ave W 425-775-2141 Takeout by phone; in-house delivery

Teriyaki Way 23632 Hwy 99 425-672-3378 Takeout by phone

Thai By Day 182 Sunset Ave 425-967-7181 Takeout by phone

Thai Cottage 417 Main Street 425-774-3969 Takeout by phone

Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Takeout by phone

The Loft 515 Main (425) 640-5000 Takeout by phone

Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 mobile orders; take out

Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main Street 425-670-8122 Takeout by phone

Traditional Korean Beef Soup 22929 Hwy 99 425-977-2929 Takeout by phone

Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave 206-533-1280 Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery

Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut Street 425-774-5962 Temporarily closed.Visit walnutstreetcoffee.com to purchase coffee, brewing equipment, gift cards and Walnut merch! 30% of all merchandise sales go directly to Walnut baristas.

Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window

Waterfront Coffee 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-670-1400 Open for takeout

Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Takeout by phone

Zeeks Pizza 4309 196TH ST SW (425) 893-8646 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery