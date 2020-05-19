Using social media to market through COVID-19 crisis focus of May 20 small business webinar

Edmonds-based Bizmktg.com is sponsoring a free “Small Business Survival Guide – Marketing Through This Crisis” webinar series that will show you what’s working now and how to get the most out of your marketing investment.

The third installment of the seven-week series is Wednesday, May 20 at 12:15 p.m. Social media expert Emily Caddell will discuss how to get the most out of Facebook and Instagram for your business. You can register here.

If you can’t attend all of the presentations live, the series will also be recorded for later viewing.